Søreide: Pompeo ‘Respected & Experienced’

Tuesday, March 13th, United States President Donald Trump released Secretary of State Rex Tillerson from duty, replacing Tillerson with U.S. CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide gave NTB statement of her position regarding the U.S. ‘Changing of the Guard’; congratulating Mike Pompeo’s nomination: “He’s a respected and experienced politician.

I met him during his congressional, 2016 visit to Norway and I welcome the opportunity to work with him.”

DECLINED COMMENT

“I would also take this opportunity to express our deepest thanks to Rex Tillerson and his excellent cooperation (with Norway) during his tenure.”

Minister Søreide gently declined further comment of President Trump’s dismissal and replacement of America’s Secretary of State Tillerson.

