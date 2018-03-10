Søreide’s view on Trump’s planned with North Korea

Donald Trump will meet Kim Jong-un in May. Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) is a cautious optimist, but emphasizes that the challenges still exist.

– Negotiations will be important in reducing the level of tension and are absolutely necessary to find peaceful, political solutions to the conflict.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide writes in a press release Friday.

The statement comes the same day as US President Donald Trump declared he intends to meet Kim Jong-un by the end of May.

“While there is reason for careful optimism, it is important to emphasize that challenges do exist. The situation with the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and the development of intercontinental missiles, is a threat to peace and stability worldwide,” writes Søreide, then adding:

– “The weapons programs also threaten the integrity of the entire international non-proliferation regime.”

The planned meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will be the first meeting between an American and a North Korean leader in history. The news of the talks comes after North Korea agreed to a meeting with South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in in April.

