Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV) leadership divided about circumcision of boys

SV’s party secretary would prohibit circumcision of boys under 15 years old, but both the party leader and deputy leader warned against the proposal from a minority in the program committee.

The circumcision of boys is one of the areas it is expected will be debated when the party gathers for its congress this weekend, wrote Klassekampen newspaper.

A minority of members have proposed to ‘introduce a requirement of self-determination and a 15 years of age limit for ritual circumcision.’ It seemed to the outgoing party secretary, and leader in Oslo, Kari Elisabeth Kaski, a good idea.

‘I think this is something the individual must decide for themselves. That is my fundamental point’, she said.

Deputy leader and parliamentary representative, Snorre Valen, thought however, that the proposal was problematic and he was strongly against it.

‘For Norwegian Jews, such a ban would, in practice, be difficult to deal with. From a minority perspective, this proposal is therefore deeply troubling, and I hope the proponents think carefully about it’, he said. Valen believes the proposal is ‘totally unnecessary’.

SV leader, Audun Lysbakken , believes the ritual circumcision of boys should be continued to be allowed. He referred to safety in addition to religious tradition.

‘I fear that a ban would cause it to still happen, but in far more precarious forms than if there is an offer provided by health care professionals’.

