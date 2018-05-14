Sp berates FrP wish to evaluate the predator policy

Frp’s Terje Halleland demands evaluation of the settlement on the predator settlement. The statement leads to harsh criticism. – A play for the gallery, says the Centre Party (Sp).

Halleland (Frp) states that the settlement from 2011 and the wolf agreement of 2016 favour predators at the expense of the grazing industry. He asks the -norwegian Parliament to assess whether the settlement has led to less conflict and damage to grazing animals such as sheep and goats.

– Play for the gallery! It is quite clear that Halleland says one thing in the media, but Frp certainly does something completely different in Government, Sandra Borch (Sp) believes.

Borch refers to a proposal Sp submitted in the parliament earlier years, where they want a smaller number of predators, including wolves.

– Sp put forward a proposal for an evaluation in the Parliament earlier this year. Frp did not wish to join us then, but now they are tagging along, Borch says to NTB.

Fearing for their lambs

When NTB talked to Borch, she was busy making her sheep ready for grazing season. She fears for them if there are no policy changes.

– We definitely want a reduction in predators, and especially now when the amount is far above what it ought to be. If Frp gets the Government to adopt a different predator policy, we will contribute positively to the debate. But it is ironic that, as an example, Frp has stopped the wolf hunt this winter, although there are far more wolves than it should be, says Borch.

Just want to shoot more wolves

Lars Haltbrekken (Socialist Party) does not believe Frp has a desire to improve the situation for carnivores in Norway.

– We have a responsibility to take care of both grazing animals and predators. The only purpose of Frp is to kill more predators. Every time there has been discussion involving predators, Frp is in favour of shooting more wolves, says Haltbrekken to NTB.

Room for discussion of predator policy, says Conservatives and Labour

The Conservatives (Høyre) supports an evaluation, but on certain premises.

– This is a very difficult topic, where one must respect both sides. We are open to flexibility in the evaluation of predator policy, but this must be done in cooperation with the Government and the settlement partners, says predator spokesperson in Høyre, Lene Westgaard-Halle.

Åsmund Aukrust, Labour representative in the Parliament’s Energy and Environment Committee believes the Government must take the blame for the conflict not being resolved.

– The Government and Frp in particular must take the responsibility for the level of conflict increasing. They can not put the blame the broad settlement on the predator policy in Norway. The main criticism is that the Government does not follow up on the predator settlement in a good way.

The Labour Party, which also participated in the current settlement, opens up to evaluate it, but not in the way Halleland wish for.

– The Labour Party is open to discuss changes to the predator settlement if Frp so wishes. If that is to happen, the Government must make the suggestion, and not through populist outbursts from any single MP.

Completely out of the question

Minister of Climate and Environment, Ola Elvestuen (Liberals) believes it is completely out of the question with an evaluation as it appears now, reffering to the Jeløya Accord, where the Government, including Frp, has agreed on viable amount of predators in Norway.

– It is completely unacceptable with an evaluation where the goal is to lower the target number of predators, including wolves. Today, it is talk of critically endangered species. Predators are part of Norwegian fauna, and we must facilitate for that to remain so.

He is of the opinion that the current policy works.

– The number of sheep lost as a result of predators has dropped by more than 40 per cent in the last four years. During the same period there has also been a slight increase in the number of sheep grazing in the Norwegian wilderness, he points to.

