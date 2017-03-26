SP congress – Prohibit nikab in schools and colleges

The Centre Party (SP) will have a ban on the use of nikab and face covering clothing in schools, colleges and universities, the national congress decided on Sunday. Vice leader Ola Borten Moe also dislikes the hijab.

The congress decided that it first a foremost should be introduced national legislation regulating the use of face covering garments in primary and secondary schools and higher education, the vote in the congress hall showed on Sunday.

According to the head of the party’s program committee, Ola Borten Moe, the background for the decision an earlier discussion on whether headscarves or other religious clothing can be part of Norwegian uniforms.

– Now we have had a new discussion on full headdress. It may be nikab or burka, but insofar also balaclavas or motorcycle helmets. After the latest round of consultations we came to that it must be introduced as national legislation prohibiting this in educational institutions, Ola Borten Moe told VG.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today