SpaceX rocket made with Norwegian tools launched

SpaceX launched its tenth successful rocket, CRS-14, into space on Monday night. It has a Norwegian-built measuring device for gamma rays.

The rocket was launched at 22.30 Norwegian time from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and will ship equipment to the International Space Station (ISS).

It contained everything from food to sample projects and tools, including a measurement system that can measure gamma climate from thunderstorms (which was developed at the University of Bergen).

According to NRK news, the meter is the size of a washing machine and has taken approximately ten years to develop and build.

‘’We sent it a year ago, for further integration, packing and testing. The exciting moment will be when we see if everything has survived the launch,”said Nikolai Østgaard, a professor at the University of Bergen, and heads of the ‘Birkelandsenter for romforskning’ (BCSS) to NRK.

This is the second time the company has launched a reusable rocket.

