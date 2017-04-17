Spaniard stopped with NOK 660.000 in cash at the airport

A Spanish man has been sentenced to six months in prison after he was caught with NOK 660,000 in cash at the airport. And the money he can consider lost, as it was confiscated.

The 22-years-old was stopped when he arrived at the airport about a week before Christmas last year. The Customs Officers became suspicious when he was found to possess six mobile phones, four of which were unused.

Nevertheless, they accepted his explanation and let him go, writes Romerike Blad. The next day the young man showed up again, this time heading out of the country – without any phones. He claims to have gifted them away to random people he did not know.

But the Customs Officers made another discovery – NOK 660.000 in cash, neatly vacuum-packed in plastic bags.

The Money the man claimed that he had received as payment of a man he did not know for music saved on a memory stick. The memory stick was erased, the buyer was long gone and the 22-years-old could not give a description of the unknown, but generous music lover.

Having made such a good business deal seemed too good to be true, Øvre Romerike District Court concluded, who did not believe the explanation. The man was convicted for gross money laundering and the cash was confiscated.

– It can be excluded that the money comes from legitimate business, according to the ruling.

