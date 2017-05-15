Spanish sailors will demonstrate against the Norwegian authorities on May 17

The Spanish sailors lost a lawsuit on pensions against the Norwegian state

Spaniards announce demonstration in a Norwegian colony in Spain on May 17. The Spanish sailors lost a lawsuit on pensions against the Norwegian state after working on Norwegian ships.

The interest organization Long Hope represents the Spanish seamen who did not received pension points after working on Norwegian ships. Now they will demonstrate against the Norwegian authorities on May 17, according to the Spain newspaper.

The demonstration will take place in Alfaz del Pi in Spain, because this is one of the largest Norwegian colonies in this area.

Juan Lores Nazara, president of Long Hope, says he wants Norwegians to become aware of the injustice exercised by Norwegian authorities against Spanish seamen who have worked on Norwegian vessels.

The demonstration will last for two hours, from 11.30 to 13.30 at the Plaza de Juan Carlos in Alfaz del Pi.

The Norwegian state was charged at Oslo district court by the 212 Spanish seamen and their survivors through the Long Hope interest organization.

12,000 Spanish seamen, who in the post-war period up until 1994 worked on Norwegian ships, had tax deducted from their salary, but did not pay social security contributions to Norway. Therefore, they did not earn Spanish nor Norwegian pension contribution points.

