Spectacular mansion in Oslo destroyed by fire

An older Swiss villa on Guldbergs Vei, in the suburb of Skøyen in Oslo was totally destroyed in a fire, Monday night. The house was not inhabited.

The fire in the villa, which is a stone’s throw behind Frogner Park was reported at 20:23 Monday night. When the fire department arrived, the building was engulfed. An hour after the fire was reported, the house was already collapsing.

There was no threat to surrounding houses, and the fire department’s assessment was that it wasn’t necessary to evacuate the neighbors since the area was so big.

The house has been for sale for a long time, with not interested buyers.

– “Several people have informed us that the house has been up for sale. There are no residents registered at the address. We have not been notified of any personal injuries,” says operations manager Line Skott in Oslo Police District to NTB.

The current owners of the property paid NOK 27.5 million for the mansion in the spring of 2015.

The police in Oslo informed at 21:50 that the building had burned to the ground.

Ten fire trucks and a crew of 30 firefighters were on site battling the blaze.

