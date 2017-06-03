Spetalen gives Trump full backing on his stance against the Paris Agreement

Millionaire Øystein Stray Spetalen, praised Donald Trump, and downgraded the Paris Agreement.

On Thursday, U.S.A.’s President, Donald Trump, announced that the United States will opt out of the Paris Agreement, one of the most important climate agreements between the world’s nations.

The well-known Norwegian investor supported Trump’s decision, calling the Paris Agreement a ‘scam’ by and large.

‘This agreement was not made by businessmen, it was made by dreamers,’ said Spetalen to Dagbladet newspaper.

He said he understands very well why the United States president wants out of the deal.

The essence of climate policy

’Trump’s speech should be heard by everyone because it contains the essence of climate policy,’ said Norway’s high-profile investor.

‘If it is true that China has no commitments to reduce emissions before 2030, the Paris agreement is a deception. The United States can’t make an agreement where their largest industrial competitor can run on free exhaust,’ he said.

In further news, a collaborative study between professors at the Norwegian Environment and Biological Sciences University (NBMU), the University of Copenhagen, and the University of California, Berkeley, in the United

States of America, found that tax cheating by the richest Scandinavians is so rampant as to be ‘off the charts’.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today