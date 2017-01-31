Spontaneous Demonstration against Trump

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside parliament Tuesday to a spontaneous demonstration against the prohibition on entry to the US decided by president Donald Trump.

-Trump Is terror, said by people gathered on Eidsvolls square.

The initiative for the demonstration were taken as late as Monday by the two PhD students who are studding about Middle East, Charlotte Lysa and Mathilde Becker Aarseth.

They created a Facebook event spread like an epidemic case. One day later, between 30 and 40 organizations endorsed the initiative.

-This Is amazing. We have obviously made impossible as possible, they say to the news agency NTB.

The demonstration was supposed to have been held outside the US embassy in Oslo, but had to be moved because of the large turnout. Police guided the people when around 500 people had gathered.

-Solidarity

Among the speakers was Amnesty leader John Peder Egenæs, who believes it is important to speak out strongly and loudly against trumps politics.

Before the weekend, Trump gave ordered a re-entry ban for refugees and people from seven mainly Muslim countries to the United States in the coming months, a ban that has faced massive criticism worldwide.

It is important to show solidarity with the millions of Americans who embarrassed the president they have received, says Egenæs to NTB.

He believes the prohibition on entry is a clear breach of human rights.

Also Abid Raja (from the Left Party) thinks that it is important that ordinary people deplore Trumps politics, which he describes as both immigrant and misogynist.

-Do fight

-World Is about to wake up. Now there are some values that is at stake. We must stand up and fight for the democracy we live in, he states

Both Raja and Egenæs are concerned about what might come from Trump in the future.

Unfortunately, I fear that this is just the start of the wicked and evil that we will come to look ahead., says Raja.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today