Spring sun creates unsafe ice conditions during Easter

Several places in the country have good conditions for snow-covered lakes at Easter, but the spring melt can make ice insecure, warned the NVE.

In eastern Norway, and from Trøndelag, and in the north, there are good ice conditions on lakes at the beginning of Easter according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE). Also on water along the coast of Vestlandet, one can safely go on the ice skates, but it is important to check the ice carefully.

Most water has a wide variety of thickness and quality, and the spring sun can create tricky conditions.

“Where the ice is snow free, the spring sun will gradually break down the ice, and there will be a lot of sunshine during Easter in the west,” said Ånund Kvanbakk, of NVE.

“The capacity of ice can be good after a night frost, but as the temperature rises,it loses its abrasion capacity, typically by around 11.00,” he said.

If there is snow on the ice, this will protect the ice from the sun.

For Easter in higher-lying forested areas such as Langfjella and Jotunheimen, there is good ice expected before Easter.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today