Sparrow, Stork and the Crown Princess celebrates 20 years with the Children’s Film Festival in Kristiansand

Almost 100 movies are featured on the program – among them ‘Richard the Stork’ – when the Children’s Film Festival in Kristiansand celebrates its 20 years’ anniversary. The Crown Princess opened the ballet on Tuesday.

Festival Manager Danckert Monrad-Krohn thinks it is extraordinarily nice to open the festival with a Norwegian film in the anniversary year, with the Norwegian premiere of ‘Richard the Stork’, directed by Toby Genkel, Reza Memari and Kristine Knudsen.

The film is about the sparrow Richard who grows up in a stork family. Therefore he believes of course that he is a stork.

The film was shown earlier this year during the Berlin Film Festival. At the Norwegian premiere actor Oskar Fjeldstad-Bergheim and producer Kristine Knudsen will be present.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is the festival’s high protector, but the last time she officially attended the Children’s Film Festival was in 2005.

– We are very happy and proud that she takes time for this. It’s especially fun since we have an anniversary, says Monrad-Krohn.

To mark the 20th anniversary, it is invited to big birthday party on Saturday, April 29th.

– Then we close off the street outside the cinema, and it will be a celebration with all the trimmings. There will be lots of activities, toys and prizes, says Monrad-Krohn.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today