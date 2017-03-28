The state covers private IVF treatment abroad – but not in Norway

Couples who want to undergo IVF treatments in private clinics can not get this covered in Norway, but you can get it covered abroad.

Vårt Land writes that couples who choose public health ‘test tube clinics’ in Norway, gets funding for three attempts at the state’s expense, subject to a long wait.

Couples who choose private clinics in Norway must meet the costs themselves, but if they choose approved private IVF clinics in an EU / EEA country, they can get three attempts covered by the state if they meet strict requirements. Chairman Lise Boeck Jakobsen in Wish Child says this cannot continue.

– Today there are long queues for National Health IVF clinics . Therefore , many more chose a private solutions with shorter waiting times, she says.

Section Manager Hanne Grøstad in Helfo Abroad confirms that it may be the case that clinics abroad have shorter waiting times, but not everyone who applies will get their expenses reimbursed.

– Many are not informed well enough of the rules for reimbursement of IVF in EU / EEA countries.

People who choose to wait for public IVF treatment pay 1,500 kroner towards it. If you choose private treatment in Norway, you must pay around 30,000 kroner for one attempt, or 60.000 kroner for a package of three attempts.

