State Secretary apologises for Facebook posts critical to Muslims

The newly appointed Secretary of State, Line Miriam Sandberg of Fremskrittsparti (Frp) regrets a Facebook post she wrote about Muslims this summer.

‘I apologise for the wording of what I wrote on Facebook. Describing Muslims as a homogenous group, or defining a religion, is unacceptable, and I understand the negative reactions’, said Sandberg to NRK news.

Last Friday, she was appointed Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Care. In the past few days, a post Sandberg wrote on Facebook this summer has been widely shared on social media. Her remarkable change of opinion appears to have occurred in the four intervening days.

‘Why are some of them continuing to spread fear and hatred, and the terror and madness that they have actually fled from? Why in hell do we apologise, accept them and give open arms when the majority don’t want them?’ wrote Sandberg, stating that sometimes she didn’t dare to say what she felt, and that she had to persuade her brain not to explode before the world would be ready to hear what she thinks.

Sandberg concluded by stating that ‘now the silk gloves should come off and the iron fist should be unleashed.’

Health Minister, Bent Høie of Høyre (H), said she disagrees with Sandberg’s statements.‘It is unacceptable to describe Muslims as a group in that way. At the same time, it is important to point out that everyone can make mistakes’, said the minister.

According to Høie, Sandberg had assured her that in her new role, she would support government policy, including on social media.

