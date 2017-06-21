Statistics Norway: Unemployment up to 4.6 per cent

There were 126,000 unemployed in April, representing 4.6 percent of the workforce. At the same time, the employment rate is falling, figures from Statistics Norway show.

The increase of 0.3 percentage points, or 10,000 people, is within the error margin of the Labor Force Survey (LFS) from Statistics Norway.

According to the LFS, the seasonally adjusted number of employed persons increased by 13,000 people from January to April, an increase that is also within the error margin of LFS

At the same time, the population in the age group from 15 to 74 years increases, thereby leading to that the employment rate has decreased from 68.5 per cent in January 2015 to 67 per cent in April 2017.

Widely used Statistic

LFS unemployment rate is one of two widely used statistics for measuring the development in, and the level of, unemployment in Norway. It shows a much higher unemployment rate than Nav’s statistics, which only shows how many are registered as unemployed by Nav.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today