Statistics Norway’s immigration report has been published

The much-discussed immigration report by Statistics Norway (SSB) researcher Erling Holmøy and Birger Strøm has now been published, according to Nettavisen.

The report was published by Statistics Norway on Tuesday afternoon, writes Nettavisen.

The researchers supposedly have had the report ready since May, and to VG, researcher Holmøy has said that he has been subjected to a tedious approval process.

According to the report immigrants from Asia and Africa will account for 29 per cent of Norway’s population in 2100. Annual real income per capita will then be reduced by NOK 72,000 annually.

SSB chief Christine Meyer has been heavily criticized after 25 researchers were told that they should be transferred from the research department to the statistical department. Among these were Holmøy.

No political guidance

– I certainly want to reject the fact that SSB’s leadership puts political guidance on the research. It has never happened and will never be the case, Meyer says in a statement issued on Wednesday.

She was earlier this week in a meeting with Minister of Finance, Siv Jensen (Progress Party), who wanted a briefing about the changes made in Statistics Norway’s research department. Later it became apparent that Statistics Norway postponed the changes.

Meyer is having another meeting with the Minister, but the ministry announced to NTB Wednesday that the date of this meeting is not yet set.

