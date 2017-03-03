Statkraft has warned Norwegian authorities about possible corruption in Brazil

The State owned power company (Statkraft) has warned the Economic Crimes Unit (Økokrim) and the Government that corruption is suspected in a company they own in Brazil , according to Dagens Næringsliv.

The suspicion is related to renewable energy company Desenvix Energias Renováveis, in which Statkraft owns 81 % of the shares after acquisitions over the last two years.

Spokesperson for Statkraft, Lars Magnus Günther, says to Dagens Næringsliv that they have not found solid evidence yet, but indications that indicate corruption. The case is therefore reported to Brazilian authorities. Additionally, the Norwegian Economic Crimes Unit and the Minister of Industry, Monica Mæland (Conservatives), are informed. The Minister is responsible for Statkraft.

The suspicion of corruption was mentioned in Statkraft’s annual report for 2016 reported to the Oslo Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Statkraft has started an internal investigation of the matter.

The Norwegian Economic Crimes Unit confirm that they have been informed about the investigation, but does not give any further comment on the case.

Norwegian Minister Monica Mæland told the newspaper that the Ministry that expects State owned companies to have policies, systems and measures in place to prevent corruption and to handle possible offenses.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today