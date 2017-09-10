Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, thanks Frank Aarebrot for his life’s work

The election expert, Frank Aarebrot, died on Saturday night at age 70.

‘Dad has held his last lecture’, wrote Aarebrot’s family on his Facebook page.

He died at Haukeland University Hospital, leaving behind his wife and two children.

Important for democracy

‘It was very sad to receive the news that Frank Aarebrot is dead. My thoughts are with his family and friends’, said Prime Minister, Erna Solberg in a message to NTB news agency .

She was taught by Aarebrot, who lectured while she was studying in Bergen.

‘It was never boring, never predictable. He made politics and history fascinating. He has inspired an incalculable number of students.

Frank always had time for, and was always ready for a discussion. It was a great gift for all of us,’ said Solberg.

She also praised Aarebrot for his public analysis of Norwegian, and international, politics and special election analysis.

‘Frank Aarebrot was simply important for our democracy, because he provided knowledge, and created commitment. Thank you to Frank Aarebrot for his life work,’ concluded Solberg.

Heart attack earlier this week

‘He died quietly with his family around him. Although the room he’s left can’t be filled for us, we are happy that he could do what he loved until recently’, wrote his family.

The professor of political science was operated on after suffering a heart attack after feeling sick after returning home from a trip to England on Monday.

