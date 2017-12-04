Stavanger had 27 days of rainfall in November

It is five years since Stavanger had as much rainfall in November as it did this year, show statistics. A total of 27 days of rainfall were recorded in the city.

242 millimetres of rain fell in Stavanger in November, reported Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper. The statistics were published by StormGeo.

The oil town hasn’t seen a more rainy November since 2012, during which there wasa November record of 302 millimetres of rainfall during the penultimate month of the year.

Hundseid, in Vikedal, further north in the county, sits at the top of the rainfall list, with 497 millimeters of rainfall in November.

During the storm called ‘Ylva’, an extreme weather warning was sent out in Northern Norway.

In Rogaland, the wind rose to storm category, but Aftenbladet newspaper wrote that it was the rainfall that was discussed mostly. Several places in the county got 100 millimeters in just one day.

Despite a lot of rain, temperatures were normal for the season. 6 days of hail were also registered in the county in November.

The wind gained attention when Hollywood actor, Tom Cruise, was recording scenes for ‘Mission Impossible 6’ at the Preikestolen at the beginning of the month. The recording was cancelled on one of the scheduled filming days due to strong winds.

