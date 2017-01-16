Steinmeier concerned about Trumps NATO statements

Germany’s Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is concerned over NATO statements by US President-elect Donald Trump.

– NATO is out of date, said Trump in an interview with The Times and Bild. Trump adds that the defense alliance is very important to him.

But Steinmeier can not be soothed. He met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday morning and says Trump’s statements were “met with concern.”

– This is in contrast to what the incoming US defense secretary said in her hearing in Washington just a few days ago. It remains to be seen what consequences the US policy will have, said Steinmeier.

Steinmeier referring to James Mattis, who is nominated as defense minister. In a hearing in the Senate on Thursday Mattis said that he supports a nuclear agreement with Iran.

