Still serious for man after work accident in Ølen

A 29-year-old man is still seriously injured after he fell from the roof of a six-meter tall building in Ølen, Rogaland, on Friday afternoon.

The 29-year-old man from Eastern Europe was flown with air ambulance to Haukeland University Hospital with serious injuries. Saturday morning, the hospital informs that the man is still seriously injured.

The man worked on a roof of a warehouse in Ølensvåg in Vindafjord municipality when he fell six meters down.

– We have cordoned the site of and will conduct more surveys over the weekend. We have also been in contact with his employer, and the Labour Inspectorate will be notified, says Operations Manager in the South West Police District, André Skram Hansen, to NTB.

The Police were alerted of the accident a little before one thirty pm on Friday.