Stole cosmetics worth NOK 18,000 – culprits will likely be expelled

Two foreigners, a man and a woman, are likely to be expelled from Norway after being caught red handed stealing cosmetics. The thefts took place in Ålesund this summer.

Møre og Romsdal police district deployed police force, who searched for the couple after the theft from a perfume warehouse in Ålesund city centre in mid-July this year. The thieves stole cosmetics worth around NOK 18,000.

They were captured in Trondheim on Thursday, after cooperation with Trøndelag police district. A expulsion case of the couple will be made, says the police in Ålesund.

