Stockholm: Swedish police suspect terror attack

The Swedish police suspect terrorism after a truck ran into a crowd in Stockholm .

Latest: VG reports of one arrest.

The truck is reported to have run into the store Åhlens in Drottninggatan near Klarabergsgatan in the Swedish capital just before 3 pm on Friday.

Police in Stockholm says to SVT that they suspect it to be a terrorist act. They also urged people in the area to remain inside the stores.

The area is cordoned off and armed police have gathered outside the barriers.

Sveriges Radio reports of five dead. One eyewitness at the site told news agency TT that health professionals are providing first aid to injured persons, and that there are people on the street who are completely covered.

– I saw people with blankets over them. The whole body was covered, an eyewitness states.

– People were filming until the police came and ordered them to remove themselves, the eyewitness says.

Swedish police have not yet confirmed that people are dead, but say that there is suspicion of a terrorist action.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today