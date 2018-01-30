Stoltenberg gets visit from Angelina Jolie

Stoltenberg gets visit from actress Angelina Jolie in Brussels

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets Angelina Jolie to discuss what can be done to prevent sexual violence against women in conflict areas.

The famous actress is a special emissary for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. She has also helped launch an initiative against sexual violence in conflict areas.

In December, Jolie and Stoltenberg issued a chronicle about what NATO can do to protect women.

– We believe that NATO is responsible for and has the opportunity to be a leading protector of women’s rights, they wrote.

Wednesday, they meet at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels to discuss how the promises can be followed up.

– The focus will be on the protection of civilians, especially with regard to protection against sexual and gender-based violence, states a NATO official.

The actress also meets Vice-General Secretary Rose Gottemoeller and Clare Hutchinson, who is Stoltenberg’s Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security.

Additionally, a joint meeting with NATO ambassadors and the military leaders of the alliance will be held.

A press conference with Stoltenberg and Jolie is also announced at noon.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today