Stoltenberg are going to Washington

NATO Secretary General Jens StoltenbergNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg .Photo: Norway Today Media

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 15. March 2017

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg travels to Washington next week, but have no agreement to  meet with the US President Donald Trump.

Stoltenberg travels to Washington to attend a meeting between the countries in the coalition against IS.

It’s Stoltenberg’s first visit to Washington since Trump took over as president, but there will most likely not be a  meeting between Stoltenberg and Trump this time.

Stoltenberg’s staff is in contact with the White House to arrange a meeting between the two before the NATO meeting in Brussels in late May.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

