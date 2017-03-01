Stoltenberg – Got NOK 50,000 in funding to replace his oil furnace

Stoltenberg argues against subsidies in climate policy. – Got NOK 50,000 in funding to replace his oil furnace.

According to VG the former Prime Minister of Norway, Jens Stoltenberg (Labour) – with a taxable fortune of NOK 6.5 million – got NOK 50,000 in funding to replace his oil furnace.

In The neighbourhood Nordberg west of Oslo, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, owns a semi-detached house together with his sister, Camilla Stoltenberg. In the dwelling’s basement there used to be an old oil furnace, which homeowners received grants from the City of Oslo to replace in 2012.

Barely two minutes walking distance from Stoltenberg, resides former CEO of Statoil, Helge Lund with a taxable fortune of NOK 37 million. Lund’s residence also – according to the City of Oslo – had an oil furnace installed, which the oil boss received subsidies to replace in 2010.

Source: VG / Norway Today