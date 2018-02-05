Stoltenberg: NATO Must Adapt to a More Dangerous World

“A changed security policy situation and a dangerous world makes it necessary for NATO to adjust accordingly,” General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg affirms.

“The challenges for NATO are changing with the times, and many things change at the same time: We have a more self-assertive Russia, insecurity and terror near our borders, and further proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” Stoltenberg said.

He spoke on Monday at the annual security conference of the Norwegian Atlantic Committee in Oslo.

“In reality, we face a more demanding security policy. The world has become more dangerous, but at the same time NATO has become stronger as well,” Stoltenberg said.

“Three of the most important tasks NATO needs to address in the new security policy are strengthening our collective defense at home, dealing with crises and uncertainties outside, and strengthening the transatlantic community,” he said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today