Stoltenberg: North Korea is a global threat

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg calls North Korea a global threat and says he supports stricter sanctions against the country.

The statement came during a visit to Japan, which has been one of the aims of provocations from North Korea. Stoltenberg is in Japan to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera.

“We are equally worried about the provocative and reckless behavior of North Korea,” Stoltenberg said in a speech to a group of security experts and officials in the Department of Defense.

“It’s really dangerous, it poses a direct threat to the countries of this region, but also a global threat,” he added.

The war between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has been steeped in recent months after North Korea has conducted a nuclear bombing and several missile tests, and both have come up with threats to eradicate each other.

Stoltenberg said that NATO supports stricter sanctions and that a peaceful solution is the goal.

“NATO supports strong political, diplomatic and economic pressure in North Korea, and we want more stringent sanctions,” he said.

