Stoltenberg offers a twig to Russia

Russia and NATO are still do not agree on important issues regarding the conflict in Ukraine, but the tone is open and constructive, states NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg.

– Dialogue is not easy, but we feel obliged to pursue, Stoltenberg said as he Thursday held a press conference in Brussels.

Earlier in the day the Russian Ambassador met with NATO ambassadors. The agenda was the need for greater transparency and risk reduction related to military manoeuvres.

NATO during the meeting urged once again the Russians to put pressure on the Russian speaking separatists in eastern Ukraine. The situation still is of great concern in NATO, and the ceasefire only exists on paper.

The meeting with Russia was held the day before the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

As a result of the war in Ukraine the dialogue with Russia was halted between June 2014 and April 2016. Thursday’s meeting was the fourth since the talks were resumed – and the first of this year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today