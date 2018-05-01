Støre: Ap different from sister parties

Ap not to be like other social-democratic parties in Europe

Labour (Ap) leader Jonas Gahr Støre acknowledges that several sister parties in Europe are experiencing a crisis but do not want to hear talk of that being the case in Norway.

In a long interview with VG, Støre tells about his plan to rebuild the party after the election fiasco and a turbulent period. The Labour Party (Ap) is still below 25 per cent in the polls, but he refuses to use the word crisis about the situation.

– The Social Democracy is not in a crisis in our country. I would say on the contrary. (…)But several social-democratic parties are in a crisis in the rest of Europe. Our task is to show that the Norwegian Labour Party is not among them, Støre tells the newspaper.

In order to regain the voters, Støre says that the Labour Party will promote a clear policy that responds to “challenges people have in their daily lives, in the local community and at work.”

– The possibilities in our lives are largely fulfilled at work, and the increase we need in expertise and knowledge that the Government is talking about, but not delivering on, we will strive to achieve, says Støre.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) retorts that this is nothing but the usual “May1st criticism” from Støre.

– The rest of us are pleased by the fact that unemployment rates go down and that more people therefore has a job to go to, Solberg writes to VG.

