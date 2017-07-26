Støre drops Miljøpartiet de Grønne (Green Party – MDG) and Rødt (Red – Far Left) coalition

Arbeiderpartiet (Labour Party – Ap) leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, said it’s unacceptable to go to government with a Rødt and MDG coalition.

‘It’s out of order for Ap to go to government with Rødt or MDG. It is not respectful of our differences in politics, or for their, and our, voters,’ said Støre to VG newspaper.

–

Støre is currently in Western Norway on the election campaign. The Ap leader will use Wednesday to visit Stavanger.

–

‘I find it natural to have talks with the Center Party (S), the Socialist Left (SV), the Christian People’s Party (KrP), and the Left (V), to clarify their views on matters and, if appropriate, decide on government cooperation,’ said Støre, when asked about which parties he could share government with.

–

On a national basis, Ap has lost a little ground since last autumn, but the polls still indicate a change in government. Ap’s support today stands at around 32%, against 30.8% at the 2013 election.

–

It’s ten months since the four parties, Right (Høyre- H), Fremskrittspartiet (Frp), the Christian People’s Party (KrP) and V last held the majority of the average score, according to Pollofpolls.

–

‘I still think we have a group left where we can reach people sitting on the fence. We have lost support since Christmas, but are still doing very well,’ said Støre last week.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today