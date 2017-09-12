Støre acknowledges defeat, saying it’s, ‘a big disappointment’

Arbeiderpartiet (Labour – Ap) leader, and prime ministerial candidate, Jonas Gahr Støre, acknowledged defeat in this year’s parliamentary election at just before midnight last night. He sayd he’ll continue as leader.

‘We knew it would be a tough task, and it was. It was very even’, said Støre when he finally took the stage in the Folkets Hus.

‘Our side has become stronger, but as it seems now, it just didn’t strengthen quite enough,’ Støre told his party’s election workers, while votes were still being counted.

The party leader said that they should now, ‘evaluate, analyse, understand, and learn from what has happened, and come back and set the agenda in this country’.

