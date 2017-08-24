Støre is leading in the Prime Minister Race

32 percent want Jonas Gahr Støre (Aps) as prime minister, while 29 percent say they prefer current Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H).

Its a 6 percent increase for Støre since the corresponding survey last summer, a poll by Sentio Research.

“It’s nice that a majority, and more since last year, say they want me as prime minister. It shows that there are many in Norway who do not support Erna Solberg’s unequal distribution policy, with big tax cuts for those who have the most,” says Ap-leader Jonas Gahr Støre in an email to the nation.

The survey shows, 37 percent of men want Solberg as prime minister, while 33 percent of men want Støre. But only 21 percent of women want Solberg as prime minister and 30 percent of women prefer Støre.

> “Erna Solberg is a beloved and popular minister of state. There have been many measurements in the election campaign, and everything indicates a steady election campaign. Now we see that unemployment is falling and growth is rising. All who want Erna Solberg as prime minister must vote loudly,” says parliamentary leader Trond Helleland.

At the survey last June, 29 percent wanted Solberg as prime minister.

At third place in the running, Frp leader Siv Jensen, 6 percent of the respondents, prefers her as prime minister. At the same time 22 percent answered “do not know” on the survey.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today