Støre made the most of the party leaders

With a revenue of 3.9 million kroner, the Labor Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre earned most of the country’s party’s high-level associates in 2016.

The AP leader earned 3.9 million kroner in 2016 and paid 1.8 million kroner in tax. He is listed with a capital of NOK 64.1 million.

Støre has thus increased its income by one million kroner from 2015, writes Nettavisen on Friday.

In the second place of the party leaders, Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) comes with an income of NOK 1.5 million. She is being followed by finance minister Siv Jensen (Frp) with NOK 1.13 million in income.

Then the list looks like this: Left-leader Trine Skei Grande had NOK 1.10 million in income. Sp leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum had 884,287 kroner in income.

The MDG spokesman Rasmus Hansson had an income of NOK 839,276. KrF leader Knut Arild Hareide had NOK 838,190 in income.

Sv-leader Audun Lysbakken had NOK 745,814 in revenue. And in the end, Red-headed Bjørnar Moxnes comes with income of NOK 432,125, and MDG’s spokeswoman Une Aina Bastholm with NOK 428,621 in revenue.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today