Støre remains as people’s favourite to be Prime Minister

Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre increases his lead on Erna Solberg (Conservatives) in a new Prime Minister poll

Just a few days before Labour gathers for congress, the party’s candidate to be the next Prime Minister is preferred by 47.2 percent of the respondents in a poll that Infact has made for VG. 36.5 percent answered that they would prefer to keep the current Prime Minister.

– I am happy with it and I am pleased that most polls show a clear majority for a change of Government. It suggests that voters want a different policy. Together with Labour, I am ready to take the responsibility for providing the country with another Government, Støre says.

The popularity of Støre has increased by 1.7 percentage points, while Solberg’s popularity has fallen 2.3 since a similar survey in February, in a poll in which the margin of error is 3 percentage points. 16.3 percent are undecided when asked to choose between the two candidates.

Solberg still has the majority over those voting for the Government’s support parties. 59.3 percent of the Christian Democrats want her as prime minister, while only 13 percent prefer Støre.

Among Liberal voters it is considerably more even: 50 percent for Solberg, 44.4 percent for Støre.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today