Støre spoke against the Government and Temporary Employment

Hammered Temporary Employment on May 1st

– May 1st is both a day for ceebration and a day for fighting. And in the autumn there is another battle. The parliamentary elections this autumn are both a roadmap and a choice on values; the Labour leader initiated his 1st of May speech at Youngstorget in Oslo.

Moreover, he says that the choice is between two distinct options – Progress Party and Conservatives on the one hand, and a Labour led Government on the other.

– It is a choice between the parties to the right, who have weakened the Working Environment Act and forced workmen into the biggest general strike since the war, and we who want to strengthen and improve the Working Environment Act, he says, pointing to the increased access to temporary employment the Government introduced in 2015.

He believes the Government’s policy has led to a record number outside the labour market.

– Some call this the new workplace, but this is not new. Before we called it the Temporary Worker community, and we shall not go back to there, says Støre.

Also the welfare society, union organization, state ownership, right-wing populism and reducing differences in society were topics in the speech, held in front of a sea of people and paroles on workers’ day in the center of the capital.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today