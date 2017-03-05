Storm closes mountain passes

Mountain passes in southern Norway have been closed, or made single lane convoys because of high winds and snow, according to Road Traffic Central.

Early on Sunday morning, the E134 over Haukelifjell was closed, on Highway 13 over Vikafjellet there was single lane traffic, and on Highway 7 over Hardangervidda there was also a single column of traffic, but the road could be closed to all traffic at short notice.

The Meteorological Department has already urged people in the mountains to drive home because of the storm.

It is sent out a special attention – ‘OBS’ forecast for western Norway, Sør-Trøndelag, Hordaland, Buskerud, Oppland, Hedmark, Telemark and Agder counties.

The storm built strongly on Saturday night, and is forecast to continue at equal strength throughout Sunday until Monday, when it will decline due to rainfall, but the wind will remain strong.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today