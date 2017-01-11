Storm headed toward Rogaland

There is a storm expected, and strong winds in exposed areas along the coast of Rogaland. Meanwhile, several counties are in line for possible flooding.

The storm is expected to pass over Rogaland on Wednesday morning according to the Meteorological Institute, who sent out an OBS-notification of difficult conditions.

‘On Wednesday afternoon, the wind will be blowing in a northwesterly direction, though decreasing to gale-force. From Wednesday afternoon, there will be difficult driving conditions in mountain passes because of strong winds and blustery snow’, said the Institute.

From Thursday morning, there will be calmer weather in Oslo, but high water levels are expected in the county (and several other places in Norway).

In Rogaland, Hordaland, Sogn and Fjordane, water will reach 60-75 centimeters above those shown in tide-tables at high tide on Thursday morning.

This occurs, statistically, every 10 to 20 years.

There have also been cautions issued, warning of high water in Vestfold, Østfold, Oslo, Akershus, Buskerud and Telemark.

In these counties, it is expected that the water level may reach up to a meter higher than those specified in tide tables, but that will be in the early morning and early afternoon.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today