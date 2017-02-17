Storm heading towards Vesterålen and Troms

Small storms to heavy snow showers are expected in Vesterålen and Troms on Friday night.

The Meteorological Institute reports that there is a possibility that a band of polar low pressure may hit land.

The strongest winds are likely to come from between the west and northeast, with winds from gale force 22 meters per second, to storm force at 25 meters per second.

Heavy snow showers are also expected. The strong gusts of wind, or localised storms, rain, snow, or sleet activity will subside by Saturday night.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today