The storm is raging in Nordland

Forecast storm raging in Nordland, «Ole» is here

The forecast storm in Nordland rages at full strength. Several roofs are blown away by the wind. Air and ship traffic affected.





Wind forces between strong and full storm are observed in several places in Nordland. At Rotvær, it is even reported about hurricane force wind, the Meteorological Institute reports.

The wind keeps up through the morning hours, before gradually turning northwest and gradually decreasing through the afternoon, they Tweet.

The meteorologists have sent out hazard warning at the orange level. Very strong gusts of wind, in excess of 40 metres per second, are expected for Nordland north of Helgeland.

Blown away

On Saturday morning, the police in Nordland reports that the roof of an older fishing building in Ballstad was blown away by the wind. The roof wound up on the road.

In Bodø, several wall sections are blown off the Stadiontunet nursing home. The sections hit a car, which, naturally, suffered material damage as a result thereof.

In Lauvik in Lofoten, there are 291 households bereft of their electric supply as a result of the storm, according to Lofotposten.

Cancelled flights

The wind also affects traffic in the north. Several flights from Bodø airport are cancelled due to the raging storm, writes NRK.

The storm also ensured that Hurtigruta MS «Finnmarken» had large problems berthing at Ørnes in Meløy municipality, according to Avisa Nordland.

A number of ferry routes and express boats are cancelled as well. The ferry between Festvåg and Misten is cancelled, and Kjerringøy is thus isolated from the rest of Bodø municipality. This until further notice.

Hazard warnings of difficult traffic conditions have been issued throughout Northern Norway for Saturday, both on land and at sea.

“From early on Saturday until late afternoon, we encourage people not to venture into the terrain or out to sea. Use common sense. There is a large avalanche risk. Additionally, difficult driving conditions are expected,” the police write in a press release.

29 cows emergency slaughtered

The forceful wind tore roof sections of a barn at Sortland in Vesterålen. 29 of the cattle had to be emergency slaughtered.

At Sortland, roof slabs of a barn are blown off the wind. Veterinarian moved out to the site, and it was decided that many of the animals had to be emergency slaughtered. There were about 50 cows in the barn. 20 of them were relocated to other barns in the area.

– It is really “shitty weather”, we can summarise it as, Meteorologist on Duty, Håvard Thorset, tells NRK.

The police warn about wet ice on a number of roads in the county. There have been very many traffic accidents as a result thereof.

On the E10 at Evenes, two truck trains, two vans and a passenger car slid into each other early on Thursday afternoon. It was very slippery on the site. Luckily, no one sustained injuries.

On highway 80 at Fauske, a car was hit by a minor avalanche.

At Mo in Rana, the roads in the centre were flooded, which led to reduced accessibility in several places. This according to Rana Blad. At the airport in Bodø, the overwater creates problems in the parking lot.

«You should consider whether it is prudent to perform scheduled activity in the areas affected by the orange hazard warning», the Meteorologists post.

There is a large avalanche risk in most of Northern Norway, according to the warning service varsom.no.

