StormGeo becomes the largest weather company in Latin America

StormGeo has acquired 51% of the Brazilian company, ‘Climatempo’ and thus became the largest weather company in Latin America.

‘’The acquisition of Climatempo will significantly increase our competitive position in Brazil and Latin America’’ said CEO, Per-Olof Schroeder’ of StormGeo in a press release.

StormGeo has been present in Brazil with its own business since 2012, with offshore as a special focus. In the press release, the company wrote that the acquisition will make it possible to better serve international customers in Brazil, while at the same time expanding its reach in the region.

The company was founded in 1997 by meteorologist, Siri Kalvig, in collaboration with TV 2.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today