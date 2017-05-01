Storms and tornadoes took nine lives in the United States

At least nine people have died after heavy storms and tornadoes hit parts of the United States, CNN TV channel reports.

At least three tornadoes hit the eastern part of Texas Saturday. Here at least five people died, and over 50 injured, according to local media.

In Missouri, an elderly woman was found dead after her car was taken off by floodwaters. The police in Arkansas state that a woman died on Saturday when a three hit her home.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today