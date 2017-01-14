Extends information campaign – The Ministry of Justice and Public Security extends the information campaign «Stricter Asylum Regulations in Norway», and has created a new website that targets migrants without a right to protection in Norway.

The number of asylum seekers to Norway was very low in 2016, also when compared to other European countries. In total, 3 460 persons applied for asylum in Norway in 2016. But the pressure on the Mediterranean Sea is still high.

The purpose of the campaign is to tell people not to embark on a long and dangerous journey to seek asylum in Norway if they do not have a right to to protection. The website has information in English, Dari, Pashto, Arabic, French and Tigrinya.

Website: Stricter Asylum Regulations in Norway

Source: government.no / Norway Today