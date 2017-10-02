The strike in the Cancer Society is over – nurses rejoice

The strike in the Cancer Society is over – the nurses rejoice

The Norwegian Nurses Associations (NSF) and NHO Abelia agree on a new collective agreement. Thus, Norway’s longest nurse strike is over.

– It has been a long and necessary strike to get an agreement and we are pleased that we got through in the end, says federal leader in NSF, Eli Gunhild By.

– It was important for us that the nurses in the Cancer Society should retain their pay and working conditions after the transition to NHO. We’ve got this. We have secured our members the right to strike in the agreement and minimum wage rates that follow the level for nurses in the industry, she continues.

When the Cancer Society went from the employers’ association Virke to NHO Abelia, the nurses were considered to be functionaries and thus lost the collective agreement they had as nurses. Nurses thought the new agreement meant loss of both a right to strike and minimum wage rates and actioned to keep the previous agreement.

Bye praise the nurses who have endured what she says is the longest strike in the history of the federation. The strike has lasted since the end of May. As late as mid-September the strike was stepped up a notch.

– They have fought a fight both for their own rights and on behalf of all nurses. A united trade union movement has given us massive support. It shows how important this struggle has been. We thank everyone who has supported us – it has meant a lot, says By.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today