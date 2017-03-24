In the wake of the State visit from Iceland, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ine Eriksen Søreide, Wednesday announced that Norway and Iceland have signed another defence treaty.

– Iceland and Norway are close allies and partners. We have a common interest in promoting stability and security in our region. In recent years we have seen new security challenges emerge, challenges that could undermine international legal order. This requires active diplomacy combined with national efforts and international cooperation on security and defence, Ine Eriksen Søreide said.

NATO with stronger role in stability of Europe

– As members of NATO Iceland and Norway answer to support call from the Alliance and adjust to new security challenges. The Alliance and its member states have taken concrete steps to strengthen collective defence and deterrence in Europe. NATO has also taken a stronger role in promoting stability in Alliance territory. Iceland and Norway contribute to this common effort, she emphasises.

New bilateral treaty

– Iceland and Norway have a good cooperation on defence and will build on this based on our NATO memberships, the Nordic cooperation forum NORDEFCO and bilateral agreements. We have therefore signed a joint declaration on security and defence where we affirm our commitment and interest to investigate further opportunities for cooperation.

– Iceland and Norway will continue to be strong allies in the north. Together we promote security in our part of the world, the Minister of Foreign Affairs concludes.

Source: government.no / Norway Today