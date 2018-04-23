Strong growth in Oslo’s domestic migration loss

Oslo, Rogaland, Nordland, Møre og Romsdal and Hordaland have major domestic migration losses. The increase in this loss was particularly high in Oslo, which now has a larger domestic migration loss than Rogaland, and thus the largest domestic migration loss in Norway. On the other hand, the neighbouring county Akershus continues to have the largest domestic migration surplus.

Oslo accounted for a very large part of the migration gains in Akershus. A total of 17 050 migrations were registered from Oslo to Akershus, and 10 450 migrations in the opposite direction, which gave Akershus a net migration gain from Oslo of 6 600. This is more than Akershus’ domestic migration surplus of 5 900, which is due to Akershus’ migration loss to other neighbouring counties. The migration gain from Oslo to Akershus was 88 per cent of the total migration surplus in Akershus, at 7 500.

Akershus is one of twelve counties with increased domestic migration gains from 2016 to 2017. The highest upswing was definitely Vest-Agder, with a growth of 1 500. The growth of Vest-Agder and Aust-Agder means that they now have positive domestic net migration.

Source: SSB / Norway Today