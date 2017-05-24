Strong increase in bus sales in Norway

Strong increase in green bus sales in Norway

Not since 2011 has there has the bus sales in Norway been so large. In the first months of the year, 49 percent more buses were sold than in the same period last year.

Statistics from the Road Traffic Advisory Board (OFV) show that the number of first time registered buses was 1,938 last year, compared to 970 in 2015, according to Dagens Næringsliv. This corresponds to an increase of 44.1 per cent.

– The number applies to all types of buses, says Thorvald Gjønnæss, Product Manager in OFV.

And the growth seems to continue. Until May 7 this year, 372 new buses were registered, compared with 249 in the same period last year. This is an increase of over 49 percent.

– The increase of first-time registered buses since 2015 may be random. However, there have been many county municipal tenders in recent years, leading to major purchases of so-called Class 1 buses – ie clean city buses and class 2 buses – that is, suburban buses, says CEO John H. Stordrange in NHO transport.

