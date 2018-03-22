Strong increase in membership growth for Progress Party after Listhaug’s Resignation

800 people joined the Progress Party (FrP) Tuesday after Sylvi Listhaug resigned as Minister of Justice.

In total, the party has received close to 1,500 new members this past week during the storm of Listhaug’s controversial Facebook posts had broken. It represents a membership growth of more than 10 percent.

“I think this must be a new record for Frp, and it’s very gratifying,” says Siv Jensen, Party leader, to NRK.

Since the New Year, 90 members have left the party, 14 of them last week.

