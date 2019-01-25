Strong increase in residential fires in 2018

Housing fires increased by 31% from 2017 to 2018 according to figures from the alarm company, Verisure.

Most house fires were registered in May last year, which was the single month with the highest frequency of fire cases among the company’s home customers for eight years.

Furthermore, the statistics show that most fires were on Fridays, and the time period between 18.00 and 19.00 was most susceptible for fire to start.

The statistics for 2018 showed that the classic fire causes are repeated, such as frying or incorrect use of electrical appliances. In addition, there were some fires caused due to the use of candles.

The figures are based on registered fires and fires among Verisure’s private customers, adjusted for the company’s customer base.

